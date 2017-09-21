Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228790
Filing Code
LSE

Defendant

Unknown Heirs At Law, The Executors, Administrators And Assigns

Defendant

Faye Bolden
19106 Lanbury Avenue
Warrensville Heights OH 44122

Plaintiff

Faye Bolden
19106 Lanbury Avenue
Warrensville Heights OH 44122
Plaintiff's Attorney
Earle Cicero Horton
Horton & Horton Co LPA
1201 East 9th. Street,
Cleveland OH 44114-2507

Text

2017 ADV 228790—Faye Bolden vs Faye Bolden, et al. Complaint for land sale on estate filed. E. C. Horton, atty.
