- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228790
- Filing Code
- LSE
Defendant
Unknown Heirs At Law, The Executors, Administrators And Assigns
Defendant
Faye Bolden
19106 Lanbury AvenueWarrensville Heights OH 44122
Plaintiff
Faye Bolden
19106 Lanbury AvenueWarrensville Heights OH 44122
Plaintiff's Attorney
Horton & Horton Co LPA
1201 East 9th. Street,
Cleveland OH 44114-2507
Text2017 ADV 228790—Faye Bolden vs Faye Bolden, et al. Complaint for land sale on estate filed. E. C. Horton, atty.
