Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228793
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
July 22, 2010
Filing Code
AWDASB

Decedent

Ricard P. Cananea
3604 Randee Way
Fullerton CA 92833

Date Died :Thursday, July 22, 2010

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 228793—Estate of Ricard P. Cananea. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
