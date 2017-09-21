Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228793
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- July 22, 2010
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Decedent
Ricard P. Cananea
3604 Randee WayFullerton CA 92833
Date Died :Thursday, July 22, 2010
Applicant
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 228793—Estate of Ricard P. Cananea. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
