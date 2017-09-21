Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228794
Date Died
June 9, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Babette C. Schubert
2691 Rocklyn Road
Shaker Hts., OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Nancy Welch Kramer
57 East Washington Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022-3045

Decedent

Babette D. Casey
200 Hamlet Hills Drive #A214
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Text

2017 EST 228794—Estate of Babette D. Casey. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. N. W. Kramer, atty.
