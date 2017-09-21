Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228794
- Date Died
- June 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Babette C. Schubert
2691 Rocklyn RoadShaker Hts., OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
57 East Washington Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022-3045
Decedent
Babette D. Casey
200 Hamlet Hills Drive #A214Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Date Died :Friday, June 9, 2017
Text2017 EST 228794—Estate of Babette D. Casey. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. N. W. Kramer, atty.
