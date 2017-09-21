Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228799
Filing Code
APP

Defendant

Dennis G. Kennedy
Cuyahoga County Administration Headquarters, 2079 E. 9th St
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Grand Avenue Holdings, Llc
c/o Ct Corporation System, Registered Agent, 4400 Easton Commons Way Suiyte 125
Columbus OH 43219

Plaintiff

Ohio Department Of Transportation
1980 West Broad St., P.o Box 899
Columbus OH 43219
Plaintiff's Attorney
Bruce David Horrigan
Ohio Attorney General's Office
Transportation Section
Cleveland OH 44113-1899

Defendant

W.christopher Murray
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 E. 9th St
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 ADV 228799—Ohio Department Of Transportation vs Grand Avenue Holdings, Llc, et al. Petition for land appropriation filed. B. D. Horrigan, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 