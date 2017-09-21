Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228801
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Kevin D. Bailey
4787 Blooming Grove RoadGalion OH 44833
Defendant
Cuyahoga County Treasurer
2079 E. 9th StreetCleveland OH 44115
Defendant
The City Of Cleveland
14340 Euclid AvenueCleveland OH 44112
Plaintiff
John P. Thomas
Eulah Bailey, Incompetent, 2802 Som Center Road, Suite 200Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Plaintiff's Attorney
Schraff & King Co., LPA
2802 SOM Center Road
Cleveland OH 44094
Defendant
Eulah Bailey
2802 Som Center Rd, Suite 200Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Text2017 ADV 228801—John P. Thomas vs Eulah Bailey, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. J. P. Thomas, atty.
