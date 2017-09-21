Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228802
- Date Died
- November 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Mary Jane Macala
26200 Drakefield Ave.Euclid OH 44132
Date Died :Friday, November 4, 2016
Commissioner
John P. Thomas
2802 Som Center Road, #200Willoughby OH 44094
Applicant
Karen Driscoll
286 E. 214 StreetEuclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Schraff & King Co., LPA
2802 SOM Center Road
Cleveland OH 44094
Text2017 EST 228802—Estate of Mary Jane Macala. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. Thomas, atty.
About your information and the public record.