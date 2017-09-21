Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228802
Date Died
November 4, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Mary Jane Macala
26200 Drakefield Ave.
Euclid OH 44132

Date Died :Friday, November 4, 2016

Commissioner

John P. Thomas
2802 Som Center Road, #200
Willoughby OH 44094

Applicant

Karen Driscoll
286 E. 214 Street
Euclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Thomas
Schraff & King Co., LPA
2802 SOM Center Road
Cleveland OH 44094

Text

2017 EST 228802—Estate of Mary Jane Macala. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. Thomas, atty.
