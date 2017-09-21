Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228803
Date Died
August 13, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 1, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Cheryl R. Keiter
4654 River St.
Willoughby OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Patricia Jane Schraff
Schraff & King
2802 SOM Center Road
Willoughby Hills OH 44094

Decedent

Madelyn Woods
1624 Fruitland Ave.
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Date Died :Sunday, August 13, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228803—Estate of Madelyn Woods. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 1, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. P. J. Schraff, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 