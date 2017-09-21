Date Filed Thursday, September 21, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228803 Date Died August 13, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Nov 1, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 228803—Estate of Madelyn Woods. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 1, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. P. J. Schraff, atty.