Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228803
- Date Died
- August 13, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGNov 1, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Cheryl R. Keiter
4654 River St.Willoughby OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Schraff & King
2802 SOM Center Road
Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Decedent
Madelyn Woods
1624 Fruitland Ave.Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Date Died :Sunday, August 13, 2017
Text2017 EST 228803—Estate of Madelyn Woods. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 1, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. P. J. Schraff, atty.
