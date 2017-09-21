Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228804
- Date Died
- July 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- EWP
Decedent
Eddy Madias
10463 Kettering OvalStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant
Francine Comstock
10043 GreenwichStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary
Francine Comstock
10043 GreenwichStrongsville OH 44136
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Surviving Spouse
Elizabeth Madias
10463 Kettering OvalStrongsville OH 44136
Text2017 EST 228804—Estate of Eddy Madias. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
