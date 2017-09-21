Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228804
Date Died
July 13, 2017
Filing Code
EWP

Decedent

Eddy Madias
10463 Kettering Oval
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Thursday, July 13, 2017

Applicant

Francine Comstock
10043 Greenwich
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Megan Amber Shero-Cuiffo
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Fiduciary

Francine Comstock
10043 Greenwich
Strongsville OH 44136
Fiduciary's Attorney
Megan Amber Shero-Cuiffo
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Surviving Spouse

Elizabeth Madias
10463 Kettering Oval
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 228804—Estate of Eddy Madias. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 