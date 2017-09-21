Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228805
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGOct 5, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Joseph Labriola
10507 Lorain Ave Apt. 206Cleveland OH 44102
Text2017 ADV 228805—Adult Protective Services vs Joseph Labriola. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Oct. 5, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
