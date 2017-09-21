Date Filed Thursday, September 21, 2017 Case Number 2017ADV228805 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING Oct 5, 2017 2:30 AM Filing Code CPS

Text 2017 ADV 228805—Adult Protective Services vs Joseph Labriola. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Oct. 5, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.