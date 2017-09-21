Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228805
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Oct 5, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Joseph Labriola
10507 Lorain Ave Apt. 206
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 ADV 228805—Adult Protective Services vs Joseph Labriola. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Oct. 5, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
