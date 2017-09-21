Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228806
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 19, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Annie C. Medzi
c/o Luthern Hospital( Confidential Ward), 1730 West 25th StreetCleveland OH 44113
Applicant
Sara Bierman
23685 Gessner RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 GRD 228806—Re: Annie C. Medzi. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.