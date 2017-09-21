Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228806
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 19, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Annie C. Medzi
c/o Luthern Hospital( Confidential Ward), 1730 West 25th Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Applicant

Sara Bierman
23685 Gessner Road
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 GRD 228806—Re: Annie C. Medzi. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
