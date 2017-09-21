Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228807
Date Died
March 27, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 1, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Jan Stanley Stanczak
19096 Quail Hollow Drive
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Monday, March 27, 2017

Applicant

David M. Gareau
23823 Lorain Road #200
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Jaclyn Lara Matayoshi Vary
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
The Calfee Building
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 228807—Estate of Jan Stanley Stanczak. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Nov. 1, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. L. M. Vary, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 