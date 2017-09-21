Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228807
- Date Died
- March 27, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGNov 1, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Jan Stanley Stanczak
19096 Quail Hollow DriveStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Monday, March 27, 2017
Applicant
David M. Gareau
23823 Lorain Road #200North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
The Calfee Building
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 228807—Estate of Jan Stanley Stanczak. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Nov. 1, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. L. M. Vary, atty.
