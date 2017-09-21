Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228809
- Date Died
- August 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Kathleen Kraynak
3654 East 57th StreetCleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
David S. Grendel
7111 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Joseph A. Kraynak
3654 East 57 Th St.Cleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Text2017 EST 228809—Estate of Joseph A. Kraynak. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. S. Grendel, atty.
