Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228809
Date Died
August 16, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Kathleen Kraynak
3654 East 57th Street
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
David Stanley Grendel
David S. Grendel
7111 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

Joseph A. Kraynak
3654 East 57 Th St.
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228809—Estate of Joseph A. Kraynak. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. S. Grendel, atty.
