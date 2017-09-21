Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228810
- Date Died
- June 19, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Pamela S. Glovka
14616 St. James AvenueCleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch, Familo, Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Gerald R. Glovka
14616 St. James AvenueCleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Monday, June 19, 2017
Text2017 EST 228810—Estate of Gerald R. Glovka. Will admitted to probate. M. E. Henoch, atty.
