Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228810
Date Died
June 19, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Pamela S. Glovka
14616 St. James Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Matthew Evan Henoch
Cavitch, Familo, Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Gerald R. Glovka
14616 St. James Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Text

2017 EST 228810—Estate of Gerald R. Glovka. Will admitted to probate. M. E. Henoch, atty.
