Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228811
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 19, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Matthew Robert Frehmyer
4325 Green Rd.Warrensville OH 44128
Next of Kin
Cassi Ward
3437 W. 49th St.Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant
Advocacy And Protective Services
4110 N. High St. 2nd Fl.Columbus OH 43214
Applicant's Attorney
Onda Labuhn Rankin & Boggs Co., LPA
35 N. Fourth St.
Columbus OH 43215
Text2017 GRD 228811—Re: Matthew Robert Frehmyer. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 19, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. D. L. Graham, atty.
About your information and the public record.