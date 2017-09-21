Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228811
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 19, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Matthew Robert Frehmyer
4325 Green Rd.
Warrensville OH 44128

Next of Kin

Cassi Ward
3437 W. 49th St.
Cleveland OH 44102

Applicant

Advocacy And Protective Services
4110 N. High St. 2nd Fl.
Columbus OH 43214
Applicant's Attorney
Derek Lee Graham
Onda Labuhn Rankin & Boggs Co., LPA
35 N. Fourth St.
Columbus OH 43215

Text

2017 GRD 228811—Re: Matthew Robert Frehmyer. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 19, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. D. L. Graham, atty.
