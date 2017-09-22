Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228817
- Date Died
- March 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Katelyn Gabalski
7567 Basswood Court; Apt. ENorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Barbara Ann Gabalski
6909 Kaziimer AvenueCleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Saturday, March 4, 2017
Text2017 EST 228817—Estate of Barbara Ann Gabalski. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
