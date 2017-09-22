Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228817
Date Died
March 4, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Katelyn Gabalski
7567 Basswood Court; Apt. E
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Colleen Delaney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

Barbara Ann Gabalski
6909 Kaziimer Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 EST 228817—Estate of Barbara Ann Gabalski. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
