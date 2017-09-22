Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228819
Bond
1
Date Died
August 22, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis Arnold Rotman
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Eugene David Cole
25129 Pleasant Trail
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Fiduciary

Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary's Attorney
Dennis Arnold Rotman
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114

Surviving Spouse

Grozie Cole
Windsor Heights,, 23311 Harvard Rd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 228819—Estate of Eugene David Cole. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. A. Rotman, atty.
