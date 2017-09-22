Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228819
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- August 22, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Eugene David Cole
25129 Pleasant TrailRichmond Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Fiduciary
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary's Attorney
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114
Surviving Spouse
Grozie Cole
Windsor Heights,, 23311 Harvard Rd.Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 228819—Estate of Eugene David Cole. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. A. Rotman, atty.
