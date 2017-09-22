Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228821
- Date Died
- February 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
John Hoftyzer
21557 Seabury Ave.Fairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Saturday, February 18, 2017
Applicant
Bruce J. Hoftyzer
21557 Seabury Ave.Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Solomon Steiner & Peck
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Text2017 EST 228821—Estate of John Hoftyzer. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. C. Palmer, atty.
