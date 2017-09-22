Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228821
Date Died
February 18, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

John Hoftyzer
21557 Seabury Ave.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Date Died :Saturday, February 18, 2017

Applicant

Bruce J. Hoftyzer
21557 Seabury Ave.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Bryan Christopher Palmer
Solomon Steiner & Peck
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 228821—Estate of John Hoftyzer. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. C. Palmer, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 