Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228825
- Date Died
- August 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Timara Wilcoxson
Applicant's Attorney
Landskroner Grieco Merriman, LLC
1360 W. 9th St.
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Janyia Thomas
1654 West Royalton RoadBroadview Heights OH 44147
Text2017 EST 228825—Estate of Janyia Thomas. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. T. C. Merriman, atty.
