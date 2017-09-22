Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228825
Date Died
August 14, 2017
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Timara Wilcoxson
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas Conley Merriman
Landskroner Grieco Merriman, LLC
1360 W. 9th St.
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Janyia Thomas
1654 West Royalton Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Monday, August 14, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228825—Estate of Janyia Thomas. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. T. C. Merriman, atty.
