Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228826
- Filing Code
- CPS
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Mary Klesch-Young
1 Peach StreetOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Text2017 ADV 228826—Adult Protective Services vs Mary Klesch-Young. Complaint for protective services filed. K. K. Perk, atty.
About your information and the public record.