Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228827
Bond
1
Date Died
August 25, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Richard D. Shankland
5916 Edgehill Drive
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Thursday, August 25, 2016

Applicant

Kelly E. Shankland
5916 Edgehill Drive
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Israel Kampinski
Charles Kampinski Co., LPA
85 Ridgecreek Trail
Moreland Hills OH 44022

Fiduciary

Kelly E. Shankland
5916 Edgehill Drive
Parma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Charles Israel Kampinski
Charles Kampinski Co., LPA
85 Ridgecreek Trail
Moreland Hills OH 44022

Surviving Spouse

Kelly E. Shankland
5916 Edgehill Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 228827—Estate of Richard D. Shankland. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. I. Kampinski, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 