Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228827
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- August 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Richard D. Shankland
5916 Edgehill DriveParma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Thursday, August 25, 2016
Applicant
Kelly E. Shankland
5916 Edgehill DriveParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Kampinski Co., LPA
85 Ridgecreek Trail
Moreland Hills OH 44022
Fiduciary
Kelly E. Shankland
5916 Edgehill DriveParma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Charles Kampinski Co., LPA
85 Ridgecreek Trail
Moreland Hills OH 44022
Surviving Spouse
Kelly E. Shankland
5916 Edgehill DriveMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Text2017 EST 228827—Estate of Richard D. Shankland. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. I. Kampinski, atty.
