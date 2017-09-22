Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228828
Date Died
August 9, 2015
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 30, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
COTWOA

Decedent

Lois Murphy
3499 Meadowbrook
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Date Died :Sunday, August 9, 2015

Applicant

James Arthur Murphy
3449 Meadowbrook
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Text

2017 EST 228828—Estate of Lois Murphy. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing Oct. 30, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
