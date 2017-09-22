Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228828
- Date Died
- August 9, 2015
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 30, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Decedent
Lois Murphy
3499 MeadowbrookCleveland Heights OH 44118
Date Died :Sunday, August 9, 2015
Applicant
James Arthur Murphy
3449 MeadowbrookCleveland Heights OH 44118
Text2017 EST 228828—Estate of Lois Murphy. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing Oct. 30, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
