Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228830
Date Died
July 24, 2017
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Geraldine R. Lukehart
1016 Hillsdale Road
Parma OH 44134

Applicant

John P. Koscianski
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 228830—Estate of Geraldine R. Lukehart. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
