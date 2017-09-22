Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228830
- Date Died
- July 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Geraldine R. Lukehart
1016 Hillsdale RoadParma OH 44134
Applicant
John P. Koscianski
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 228830—Estate of Geraldine R. Lukehart. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
