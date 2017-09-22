Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228831
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- February 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Candy Marie Brandenburg
1442 East 112th StreetCleveland OH 44108
Date Died :Saturday, February 18, 2017
Applicant
Larry Brandenburg
4499 Greenwich RoadSeville OH 44273
Applicant's Attorney
Marco & Marco
52 Public Square
Medina OH 44256
Text2017 EST 228831—Estate of Candy Marie Brandenburg. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. K. J. Marco, atty.
