Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228831
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
February 18, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Candy Marie Brandenburg
1442 East 112th Street
Cleveland OH 44108

Date Died :Saturday, February 18, 2017

Applicant

Larry Brandenburg
4499 Greenwich Road
Seville OH 44273
Applicant's Attorney
Kenneth Joseph Marco
Marco & Marco
52 Public Square
Medina OH 44256

Text

2017 EST 228831—Estate of Candy Marie Brandenburg. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. K. J. Marco, atty.
