Date Filed Friday, September 22, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228836 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Oct 17, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 228836—Re: Ruth Allen. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.