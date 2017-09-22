Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 22, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228836
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 17, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Ruth Allen
1215 E. 19th Ave.
Columbus OH 43211

Next of Kin

Larosa Warthen
602 Peachtree St.
Sandersville GA 31082

Applicant

Tina Phillips
1215 E. 19th Ave.
Columbus OH 43211

Next of Kin

Pier Warner
314 Rockbrook Crossing Ct
Galloway OH 43119

Next of Kin

Barry Bane
135 Tapscott St 3l
Brooklyn NY 11212

Text

2017 GRD 228836—Re: Ruth Allen. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
