Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228836
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 17, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Ruth Allen
1215 E. 19th Ave.Columbus OH 43211
Next of Kin
Larosa Warthen
602 Peachtree St.Sandersville GA 31082
Applicant
Tina Phillips
1215 E. 19th Ave.Columbus OH 43211
Next of Kin
Pier Warner
314 Rockbrook Crossing CtGalloway OH 43119
Next of Kin
Barry Bane
135 Tapscott St 3lBrooklyn NY 11212
Text2017 GRD 228836—Re: Ruth Allen. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
