Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 22, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228838
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 17, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Ward

Tavonte Deshawn Bogan
10907 Wade Park
Cleveland OH 44106

Board of Education

Cleveland Hts Board Of Education

Applicant

Tyaun Bogan
2259 Brockway Rd.
University Hts. OH 44118

Text

2017 GRD 228838—Re: Tavonte Deshawn Bogan. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
