Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228838
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 17, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Ward
Tavonte Deshawn Bogan
10907 Wade ParkCleveland OH 44106
Board of Education
Cleveland Hts Board Of Education
Applicant
Tyaun Bogan
2259 Brockway Rd.University Hts. OH 44118
Text2017 GRD 228838—Re: Tavonte Deshawn Bogan. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
