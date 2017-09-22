Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 22, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228839
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 19, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Judith A. Phillips
19756 Lorain Rd Apt. E12
Fairview Park OH 44126

Applicant

Shannon Gongwer
2995 Clague Rd.
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 GRD 228839—Re: Judith A. Phillips. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 19, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
