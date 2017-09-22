Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228839
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 19, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Judith A. Phillips
19756 Lorain Rd Apt. E12Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant
Shannon Gongwer
2995 Clague Rd.North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 GRD 228839—Re: Judith A. Phillips. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 19, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
