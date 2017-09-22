Date Filed Friday, September 22, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228839 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Oct 19, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2017 GRD 228839—Re: Judith A. Phillips. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 19, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.