Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228840
- Date Died
- July 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Applicant
Delores Taylor
1036 Greyton Rd.Cleveland Heights OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
Self
147 Bell Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Decedent
Casbert Taylor
1036 Greyton Rd.Cleveland Heights OH 44112
Date Died :Saturday, July 8, 2017
Text2017 EST 228840—Estate of Casbert Taylor. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. M. Drain, Jr., atty.
