Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228841
- Date Died
- August 29, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Gordon R. Griffin
2167 Atkins Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Applicant
Marie Griffin Nyland
9630 East River Rd.Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary
Marie Griffin Nyland
9630 East River Rd.Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Fiduciary's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 228841—Estate of Gordon R. Griffin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.