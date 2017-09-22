Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228841
Date Died
August 29, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Gordon R. Griffin
2167 Atkins Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Applicant

Marie Griffin Nyland
9630 East River Rd.
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Fiduciary

Marie Griffin Nyland
9630 East River Rd.
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 228841—Estate of Gordon R. Griffin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 