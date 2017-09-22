Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228845
- Date Died
- June 21, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
John T. Muldoon
3511 W. 145th St.Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
21300 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Rebecca A. Muldoon
3511 W. 145th St.Cleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Fiduciary
John T. Muldoon
3511 W. 145th St.Cleveland OH 44111
Fiduciary's Attorney
21300 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 228845—Estate of Rebecca A. Muldoon. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. E. Stinn, atty.
