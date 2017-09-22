Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228845
Date Died
June 21, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

John T. Muldoon
3511 W. 145th St.
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Edmund Stinn
21300 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Rebecca A. Muldoon
3511 W. 145th St.
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Fiduciary

John T. Muldoon
3511 W. 145th St.
Cleveland OH 44111
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael Edmund Stinn
21300 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 228845—Estate of Rebecca A. Muldoon. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. E. Stinn, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 