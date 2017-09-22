Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228846
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- August 30, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Marc G. Chesnes
420 Kingsbury Rd.Delaware OH 43015
Applicant's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094
Decedent
William G. Chesnes
1866 Caronia Dr.Lyndhurst OH 44124
Date Died :Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Fiduciary
Marc G. Chesnes
420 Kingsbury Rd.Delaware OH 43015
Fiduciary's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094
Text2017 EST 228846—Estate of William G. Chesnes. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Zele, atty.
