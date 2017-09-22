Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228846
Bond
1
Date Died
August 30, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Marc G. Chesnes
420 Kingsbury Rd.
Delaware OH 43015
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Joseph Zele
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094

Decedent

William G. Chesnes
1866 Caronia Dr.
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Fiduciary

Marc G. Chesnes
420 Kingsbury Rd.
Delaware OH 43015
Fiduciary's Attorney
Ronald Joseph Zele
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094

Text

2017 EST 228846—Estate of William G. Chesnes. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Zele, atty.
