Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228848
Date Died
August 17, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 1, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

William Yurkovich
38100 Poplar Drive
Willoughby OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Joseph Zele
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094

Decedent

Katherine Kavran
469 Eagle Trace
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 228848—Estate of Katherine Kavran. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 1, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. R. J. Zele, atty.
