Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228848
- Date Died
- August 17, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGNov 1, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
William Yurkovich
38100 Poplar DriveWilloughby OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094
Decedent
Katherine Kavran
469 Eagle TraceMayfield Hts. OH 44124
Date Died :Thursday, August 17, 2017
Text2017 EST 228848—Estate of Katherine Kavran. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 1, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. R. J. Zele, atty.
