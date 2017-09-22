Date Filed Friday, September 22, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228848 Date Died August 17, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Nov 1, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 228848—Estate of Katherine Kavran. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 1, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. R. J. Zele, atty.