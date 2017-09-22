Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228849
- Date Died
- July 27, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGNov 3, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Ronda J. Crawford
3021 Frederick Drive #2Youngstown OH 44505
Decedent
Norma Jeane Henderson
3750 Fleming AvenueCleveland OH 44112
Date Died :Thursday, July 27, 2017
Text2017 EST 228849—Estate of Norma Jeane Henderson. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
