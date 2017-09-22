Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228849
Date Died
July 27, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 3, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Ronda J. Crawford
3021 Frederick Drive #2
Youngstown OH 44505

Decedent

Norma Jeane Henderson
3750 Fleming Avenue
Cleveland OH 44112

Date Died :Thursday, July 27, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228849—Estate of Norma Jeane Henderson. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
