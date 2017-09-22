Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228853
- Date Died
- July 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Claudia Allen
38100 Bainbridge RoadSolon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094
Decedent
Alyssa Allen
38100 Bainbridge RoadSolon OH 44139
Date Died :Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Fiduciary
Claudia Allen
38100 Bainbridge RoadSolon OH 44139
Fiduciary's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094
Text2017 EST 228853—Estate of Alyssa Allen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Zele, atty.
About your information and the public record.