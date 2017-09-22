Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228853
Date Died
July 12, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Claudia Allen
38100 Bainbridge Road
Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Joseph Zele
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094

Decedent

Alyssa Allen
38100 Bainbridge Road
Solon OH 44139

Date Died :Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Fiduciary

Claudia Allen
38100 Bainbridge Road
Solon OH 44139
Fiduciary's Attorney
Ronald Joseph Zele
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094

Text

2017 EST 228853—Estate of Alyssa Allen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Zele, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 