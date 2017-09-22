Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228855
Date Died
April 5, 2013
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Harold Tyrone Slaughter
2165 Chesterland Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Friday, April 5, 2013

Applicant

Lori A. Zocolo
815 Superior Ave. E., Ste. 1915
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Jack W. Abel
Abel & Zocolo Company, LPA
The Superior Building,Ste 1915
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 228855—Estate of Harold Tyrone Slaughter Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. W. Abel, atty.
