Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228855
- Date Died
- April 5, 2013
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Harold Tyrone Slaughter
2165 Chesterland Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Friday, April 5, 2013
Applicant
Lori A. Zocolo
815 Superior Ave. E., Ste. 1915Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Abel & Zocolo Company, LPA
The Superior Building,Ste 1915
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 228855—Estate of Harold Tyrone Slaughter Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. W. Abel, atty.
