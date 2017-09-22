Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228856
Date Died
January 3, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Leticia Maldonado
1173 East Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Thomas Brown
Mansour Gavin LPA
1001 Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Daryl P. Rush
6101 Fir Ave.
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228856—Estate of Daryl P. Rush. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. T. Brown, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 