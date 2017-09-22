Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228856
- Date Died
- January 3, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Leticia Maldonado
1173 East Blvd.Cleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Mansour Gavin LPA
1001 Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Daryl P. Rush
6101 Fir Ave.Cleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Text2017 EST 228856—Estate of Daryl P. Rush. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. T. Brown, atty.
About your information and the public record.