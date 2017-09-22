Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228859
- Date Died
- July 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Deborah Scheuermann
15800 Sylvia Dr.Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Kabb Law Firm
21625 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Adele I. Wing
15800 Sylvia Dr.Brookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Saturday, July 8, 2017
Text2017 EST 228859—Estate of Adele I. Wing. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. E. Whisenant, atty.
