Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228859
Date Died
July 8, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Deborah Scheuermann
15800 Sylvia Dr.
Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Kori Elizabeth Whisenant
Kabb Law Firm
21625 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Adele I. Wing
15800 Sylvia Dr.
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Saturday, July 8, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228859—Estate of Adele I. Wing. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. E. Whisenant, atty.
