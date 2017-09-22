Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228860
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Darlene Henderson
Kindred The Greens Nursing Home, 1575 Brainard RdCleveland OH 44124
Plaintiff
Johnetta Brock
16111 Parkgrove Ave.Cleveland OH 44110
Plaintiff's Attorney
Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood Drive
Cleveland Heights OH 44121-1708
Text2017 ADV 228860—Johnetta Brock vs Darlene Henderson. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. N. I. Johnson, atty.
