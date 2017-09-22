Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 22, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228860
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Darlene Henderson
Kindred The Greens Nursing Home, 1575 Brainard Rd
Cleveland OH 44124

Plaintiff

Johnetta Brock
16111 Parkgrove Ave.
Cleveland OH 44110
Plaintiff's Attorney
Nelli Iwona Johnson
Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood Drive
Cleveland Heights OH 44121-1708

Text

2017 ADV 228860—Johnetta Brock vs Darlene Henderson. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. N. I. Johnson, atty.
