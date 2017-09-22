Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228863
- Date Died
- March 25, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Adene Gamma
479 Stony Ford RoadMiddletown NY 10941
Applicant's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Decedent
Elizabeth A. Udvardy
27296 Cottonwood TrailNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 EST 228863—Estate of Elizabeth A. Udvardy. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. B. Leonardi, atty.
