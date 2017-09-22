Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228863
Date Died
March 25, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Adene Gamma
479 Stony Ford Road
Middletown NY 10941
Applicant's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Decedent

Elizabeth A. Udvardy
27296 Cottonwood Trail
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Saturday, March 25, 2017

Fiduciary

Adene Gamma
479 Stony Ford Road
Middletown NY 10941
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 228863—Estate of Elizabeth A. Udvardy. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. B. Leonardi, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 