Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228865
- Date Died
- August 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Stacie A. Bohland
9157 Mill Stream CircleOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
James J. Pellegrino
9 Oak DriveOlmsted Township OH 44138
Date Died :Friday, August 4, 2017
Text2017 EST 228865—Estate of James J. Pellegrino. Application to administer estate filed. M. T. Karl, atty.
About your information and the public record.