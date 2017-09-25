Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228865
Date Died
August 4, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Stacie A. Bohland
9157 Mill Stream Circle
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Tisha Karl
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017

Decedent

James J. Pellegrino
9 Oak Drive
Olmsted Township OH 44138

Date Died :Friday, August 4, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228865—Estate of James J. Pellegrino. Application to administer estate filed. M. T. Karl, atty.
