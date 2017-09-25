Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228868
Date Died
July 31, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

John Walter Mccurley
6529 Brookhill Drive
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Date Died :Monday, July 31, 2017

Applicant

Peggy A. Mccurley
6529 Brookhill Drive
Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Mary Meko
The Meko Law Office LLC
2778 SOM Center Road
Willoughby Hills OH 44094

Fiduciary

Peggy A. Mccurley
6529 Brookhill Drive
Garfield Heights OH 44125
Fiduciary's Attorney
Margaret Mary Meko
The Meko Law Office LLC
2778 SOM Center Road
Willoughby Hills OH 44094

Surviving Spouse

Peggy A. Mccurley
6529 Brookhill Drive
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Text

2017 EST 228868—Estate of John Walter McCurley. Application to administer estate filed. M. M. Meko, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 