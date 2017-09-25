Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228868
- Date Died
- July 31, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
John Walter Mccurley
6529 Brookhill DriveGarfield Heights OH 44125
Date Died :Monday, July 31, 2017
Applicant
Peggy A. Mccurley
6529 Brookhill DriveGarfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
The Meko Law Office LLC
2778 SOM Center Road
Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Fiduciary
Peggy A. Mccurley
6529 Brookhill DriveGarfield Heights OH 44125
Fiduciary's Attorney
The Meko Law Office LLC
2778 SOM Center Road
Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Surviving Spouse
Peggy A. Mccurley
6529 Brookhill DriveGarfield Hts. OH 44125
Text2017 EST 228868—Estate of John Walter McCurley. Application to administer estate filed. M. M. Meko, atty.
