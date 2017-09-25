Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228869
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 24, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Dorothy Ann Medford Sterling
6455 Pearl Rd.Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant
Nadra K. Lynch
28387 Center Ridge Rd Suite B4Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 GRD 228869—Re: Dorothy Ann Medford Sterling. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.