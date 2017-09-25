Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 25, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228869
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 24, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Dorothy Ann Medford Sterling
6455 Pearl Rd.
Parma Heights OH 44130

Applicant

Nadra K. Lynch
28387 Center Ridge Rd Suite B4
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 GRD 228869—Re: Dorothy Ann Medford Sterling. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
