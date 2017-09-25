Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228870
- Date Died
- June 18, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGOct 31, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Fletcher Montgomery
4168 East 148th StreetCleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Sunday, June 18, 2017
Applicant
Patricia Hill
1173 Lisa Ann DriveAkron OH 44313
Text2017 EST 228870—Estate of Fletcher Montgomery. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
