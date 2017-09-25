Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228870
Date Died
June 18, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 31, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Fletcher Montgomery
4168 East 148th Street
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Sunday, June 18, 2017

Applicant

Patricia Hill
1173 Lisa Ann Drive
Akron OH 44313

Text

2017 EST 228870—Estate of Fletcher Montgomery. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
