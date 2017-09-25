Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 25, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228874
Filing Code
CPS

Defendant

Shirley Rogers
13401 Holland, Apt. 4
Brook Park OH 44135

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 ADV 228874—Adult Protective Services vs Shirley Rogers. Complaint for protective services filed. K. K. Perk, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 