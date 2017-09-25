Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228876
- Date Died
- February 6, 1988
- Filing Code
- ADB
Applicant
Diane Daniels
191 Stonebrooke OvalChagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Stanley E. Stein & Associates Co., LPA
75 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-2078
Decedent
Persaphone Soter
2610 Snowberry LaneCleveland OH 44124
Date Died :Saturday, February 6, 1988
Text2017 MSC 228876—Re: Persaphone Soter. Application to disinter filed. S. E. Stein, atty.
