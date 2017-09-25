Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 25, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228876
Date Died
February 6, 1988
Filing Code
ADB

Applicant

Diane Daniels
191 Stonebrooke Oval
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Stanley Elliot Stein
Stanley E. Stein & Associates Co., LPA
75 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-2078

Decedent

Persaphone Soter
2610 Snowberry Lane
Cleveland OH 44124

Text

2017 MSC 228876—Re: Persaphone Soter. Application to disinter filed. S. E. Stein, atty.
