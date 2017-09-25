Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228877
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- April 1, 2015
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Robert Nichols
13828 Lakeshore DriveBratenahl OH 44110
Date Died :Wednesday, April 1, 2015
Applicant
Robbie Smith
3496 West Stewarts Mill RoadDouglasville GA 30135
Text2017 EST 228877—Estate of Robert Nichols. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
