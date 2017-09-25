Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228877
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
April 1, 2015
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Robert Nichols
13828 Lakeshore Drive
Bratenahl OH 44110

Date Died :Wednesday, April 1, 2015

Applicant

Robbie Smith
3496 West Stewarts Mill Road
Douglasville GA 30135

Text

2017 EST 228877—Estate of Robert Nichols. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
