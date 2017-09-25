Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 25, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228878
Date Died
March 15, 1985
Filing Code
ADB

Decedent

Nicholas Soter
3449 Corier Ave.
Bronx NY 10451

Date Died :Friday, March 15, 1985

Applicant

Diane Daniels
191 Stonebrooke Oval
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Stanley Elliot Stein
Stanley E. Stein & Associates Co., LPA
75 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-2078

Text

2017 MSC 228878—Re: Nicholas Soter. Application to disinter filed. S. E. Stein, atty.
