Date Filed
Monday, September 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228879
Date Died
April 6, 2011
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

John J. Lombardo
290 N. Commons Bolevard #204
Mayfield Village OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy Robert Sterkel
Timothy R. Sterkel
1414 S. Green Road
Cleveland OH 44121

Decedent

Concetta M. Lombardo
4037 Suffolk Road
South Euclid OH 44121

Text

2017 EST 228879—Estate of Concetta M. Lombardo. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. T. R. Sterkel, atty.
