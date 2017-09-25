Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228882
Date Died
September 8, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Bruce A. Berger
25640 Rustic Lane
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
David Dickhardt Briller
David D. Briller Co., LPA
7379 Pearl Road, Suite 4
Middleburg Hts. OH 44130

Decedent

Mildred Alma Mueller
11598 Schwab Dr.
Parma OH 44130

Date Died: Friday, September 8, 2017

Fiduciary

Bruce A. Berger
25640 Rustic Lane
Westlake OH 44145
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Dickhardt Briller
David D. Briller Co., LPA
7379 Pearl Road, Suite 4
Middleburg Hts. OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 228882—Estate of Mildred Alma Mueller. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. D. Briller, atty.
