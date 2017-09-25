Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228882
- Date Died
- September 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Bruce A. Berger
25640 Rustic LaneWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
David D. Briller Co., LPA
7379 Pearl Road, Suite 4
Middleburg Hts. OH 44130
Decedent
Mildred Alma Mueller
11598 Schwab Dr.Parma OH 44130
Date Died :Friday, September 8, 2017
Fiduciary
Bruce A. Berger
25640 Rustic LaneWestlake OH 44145
Fiduciary's Attorney
David D. Briller Co., LPA
7379 Pearl Road, Suite 4
Middleburg Hts. OH 44130
Text2017 EST 228882—Estate of Mildred Alma Mueller. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. D. Briller, atty.
