Date Filed
Monday, September 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228884
Date Died
July 21, 2017
Filing Code
ES6.4A

Decedent

Goldie Silver
2809 Sulgrave Road
Beachwood OH 44122

Applicant

Gloria Silver
564 River Pebble Drive
Blacklick OH 43004
Applicant's Attorney
James Emanuel Spitz
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901

Text

2017 EST 228884—Estate of Goldie Silver. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. J. E. Spitz, atty.
