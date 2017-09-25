Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228884
- Date Died
- July 21, 2017
- Filing Code
- ES6.4A
Decedent
Goldie Silver
2809 Sulgrave RoadBeachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Friday, July 21, 2017
Applicant
Gloria Silver
564 River Pebble DriveBlacklick OH 43004
Applicant's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901
Text2017 EST 228884—Estate of Goldie Silver. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. J. E. Spitz, atty.
About your information and the public record.