Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228890
- Date Died
- October 24, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Lola E. Wojcik
4824 West 212th StreetFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Theodore Michael Wojcik
4824 West 212th StreetFairview Park OH 44126
Fiduciary
Lola E. Wojcik
4824 West 212th StreetFairview Park OH 44126
Fiduciary's Attorney
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 228890—Estate of Theodore Michael Wojcik. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. N. Rodstrom, atty.
