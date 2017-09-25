Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228890
Date Died
October 24, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Lola E. Wojcik
4824 West 212th Street
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Derek Nels Rodstrom
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Theodore Michael Wojcik
4824 West 212th Street
Fairview Park OH 44126

Date Died :Monday, October 24, 2016

Fiduciary

Lola E. Wojcik
4824 West 212th Street
Fairview Park OH 44126
Fiduciary's Attorney
Derek Nels Rodstrom
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 228890—Estate of Theodore Michael Wojcik. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. N. Rodstrom, atty.
